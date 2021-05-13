FARRELL, Tricia

FARRELL (Miller), Tricia L.



Tricia L. (Miller) Farrell, 51, of London, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Madison Health. Born October 10, 1969, in London, she was the daughter of Donald E. and Susan (Farquhar)



Miller. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of London, she had been employed with the Child Support Enforcement Agency. Survivors include her husband of 20 years Stephen Farrell; son Jordan (Marlee) Farrell, daughter Kelcey Farrell; her parents Donald and Susan Miller; brother Brad (Jennifer) Miller and nephews Jeffrey Wittman and Jonnie Wittman. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Ruby Thomas and Betty Farquhar; aunt Mary Litzenberg and uncle Donnie Farquhar. Friends called at the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, from



4-6 PM, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Private funeral services for the family will be held at a later date. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.

