Farrow, Randall Lee "Randy"



FARROW, Randall, age 79, was surrounded with love when he passed away on August 8, 2023. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama on May 24, 1944 to Leon and Ruby (Franklin) Farrow. He was a dedicated employee to GM for 36.5 years. He made a good group of friends while working there and they formed the Breakfast Club. Every Thursday morning, they would meet at Cracker Barrel and spend time together. When he wasn't working the assembly line, he filled his time with many hobbies. He was an outdoorsman who spent time camping, hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. His favorite place to be with nature was Tennessee. He read the Tradin' Post and went to any local flea market he could find. His absolute favorite thing to be was a pappaw, father and a husband. In October of 2007, he married Glynna Wireman in his favorite place: Tennessee. Randy is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved Akita (Ichibon); his sister Louise Garrison; and his brother Michael Farrow. He is survived by his devoted wife, Glynna Farrow; his son Greg (Denise) Farrow; his daughter Kathy Smith; his sister, Brenda (Jarrell) Riley; his granddaughter Jessica Smith; his brother-in-law William Wireman; his nephew Steve (Carol) Riley; and his nieces Kim (Lee) Ramer and Denise Amick. There will be a service to celebrate his life on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Drive Dayton, Ohio 45415. Visitation will be the same day and will begin at 10:00 am and go until the service time. Interment will be at Willow View Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com