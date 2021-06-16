FAUCETT, Bonnie M.



Age 73, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Bethesda North Hospital. She was born on



November 11, 1947, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of



Allen and Stella (Thackston) Spangler. Bonnie attended Hamilton Public Schools and graduated from Garfield High School in 1966. On June 24, 1967, she married Terry J. Faucett in St. Ann Catholic Church. She was employed at Ohio Casualty for 25 years and at Sheakley Unicomp for 10 years, retiring in 2016. She is



survived by her husband Terry; two children, Chris (Brenda) Faucett and Michelle (Todd) Hoffman; three grandchildren, Travis, Tyler, and Mason; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-mother, Virginia Stephenson Spangler. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 4:00 p.m.



until the time of the Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m., with



Deacon Mike Mignery, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Albert D. Hinkel,



Funeral Director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at



