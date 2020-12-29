FAULKNER, Robert Allen



Robert Allen Faulkner, age 74, of Dayton, died



Saturday, December 26, 2020, after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 15, 1946. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and June Faulkner. He is survived by 5 brothers and sisters, Thomas Faulkner, Jack (Judith) Faulkner, Joy Faulkner, Barbara (William) Kedler and Marcia Bostick. Private services will be held at the convenience of family and a memorial service will be held in 2021 when safety is assured. Services were provided by Newcomer, Needmore Road with internment at Willow View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Covenant at Sugar Grove Church or any other charitable organization of your choice.


