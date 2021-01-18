FAVORS, Lamar

FAVORS, Jr., Lamar



76, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. He graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Class of 1962. He was a retired teaching employee of the Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, Metroplex Public School System, and a Central State University Alumna. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Preceded in death by father, Lamar Favors, Sr.; stepdaughter, Twyla Foster; uncle, Rufus Truitt; mother, Martha Favors. He is survived by stepson, Cal Foster, Jr.; stepdaughter, Culpatrice Foster; step-granddaughter, LaRashia Edwards; sisters, Shirley Favors,



Sandra Favors-Darah; cousin, Kay Wilson; a host of additional relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 8:30-9:30am Wednesday, January 20, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live streamed service at 9:30am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter in memory of Lamar Favors Jr.

