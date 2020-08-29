X

FAY, ROSEMARY

FAY, Rosemary Rosemary Fay, a lifelong resident of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Frances & Clarence T. Fay; two brothers, Joseph J. and Thomas C. Fay. She was the last surviving member of her family. She was a graduate of Fenwick High School. After High School, she attended the University of Cincinnati College of Conservatory of Music as a theater and TV major. She retired after 31 year of service at AT & T as a Computer Analyst and Dispatcher. She truly had the "Luck of the Irish" to have had such a loving family. An unforgettable walk through life with so many wonderful people along the way.

