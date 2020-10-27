X

FAYTON, Ronald

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FAYTON, Ronald Eugene

Age 60, was called to glory

October 19, 2020. Funeral

services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Pastor John Mays officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Final disposition: cremation. Online condolences may also be sent to family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.