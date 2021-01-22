FAZEL, Toni

FAZEL (Woosley),



Toni Sue



Age 59, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at her residence. She was born February 23, 1961, in



Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of William T. and Kathryn (Shepherd) Woosley. Toni is



survived by her daughter, Jaimie (Jason) Williams; grandchildren, Nick (Adrianna)



Williams, Braden (Sarah)



Williams, Steven Williams, Aliyah Williams; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Rick (Joyce) Woosley, Connie (Rick) Adkins, Sandy (Jeff) Kakaris, Jeannette Woosley; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation will be from 3:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, January 22, 2021, at Lighthouse Baptist Temple, 4033 State Route 123, Franklin, OH 45005, with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger



officiating. To share a memory or condolence please visit



www.breitenbach-anderson.com