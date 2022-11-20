FAZIO, Mary Judith



Mary Judith Fazio was born a strong, caring woman to Jack and Mary McCarthy. While she grew up, she also cared for her nine siblings: Pat, Mike, Dennis, Timmy, Jerry, Maureen, Maggie, Kitty, and John. Without her, Pat would have worn his pants backwards every day, the younger boys would have been wild buffalo, and her sisters would be lost. She followed her mother's and grandmother's footsteps to the Mt. Carmel School of Nursing. While learning a wide variety of nursing skills at such illustrious institutions as the Ohio State Mental Hospital, she also attended a fraternity party with a friend, where she met the man of her dreams: Tom Fazio. They married on September 15, 1962, to much rejoicing from both sides of the family. Dr. Fazio began practicing medicine, and the new Mrs. Fazio gave birth to the first of their five children a year later. Their children are Maria, Tom, Nancy, Lisa, and Gia.



Judy not only was an amazing mother and powerhouse of energy, but she made sure all of her children were well loved and gave them a variety of fascinating experiences. In addition to raising her children, she happily took any of her children's friends under her wing. She also attended Wittenberg University, earning her bachelor's degree in Fine Arts and opening her own graphic design company, Fazio Design. Because she was also a strong member of the community, Judy was on the parish council at St. Theresa's and the President of the Polo Club.



She is survived by her loving husband and children, as well as most of her siblings. Her passing will leave a hole in our hearts.



Mom, we love you more. We win.

