FECHER, Constantine

FECHER, Jr.,



Dr. Constantine John



AIKEN, SC - Dr. Constantine John Fecher, Jr., age 92, passed away peacefully in his home



Friday January 22, 2021.



Born December 31, 1928, in Dayton, OH, to the late



Constantine John Fecher, Sr. and Anna Marie Nordenbrock. "Con", as he was known to many, received his education from St. Joseph's Academy,



Rensselaer, IN, University of Dayton, B.S. 1950 Delta Sigma Pi, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI 1954 D.D.S. Delta Sigma Delta. He served in the U.S. Air Force 1954-1956 in Korea, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH, as a dentist. He practiced dentistry from 1955 to 1980 in Dayton, OH, and on Hilton Head Island, SC, from 1980 to 2002.



Dr. Con Fecher was a communicant of Holy Angels, Dayton, OH, St. Francis By The Sea, Hilton Head Island, SC, and St. Mary's Help of Christians, Aiken, SC. He had a terrific sense of humor, a wonderful and gentle disposition, an incredibly kind personality, and of course his beautiful blue eyes. An avid golfer he came to croquet when his golf game was sidelined. He loved all sports and played basketball, baseball, and football while attending school. He was affectionately known to family and close friends as "Fech" and was the best Granddaddy and Bapa to his adored grandchildren.



President of the Dayton Dental Society 1969; President of the Western Ohio Academy of Dental Practice; Member of the Ohio and South Carolina State Dental Associations; member of the American Dental Association and Federation Dentaire International. Active in the Van Landingham Rotary Club of Hilton Head and the Delray Beach, FL, Rotary Club. Partner in the D.T.C. Rehabilitation Laboratory, Rahn Medical Dental Center and Madison Grant Development all in Dayton, OH. Member of the Dayton Country Club, Dayton, OH, Burlingame Country Club, Sapphire, NC, Little Club and the Delray Beach Club, Delray Beach, FL, Sea Pines Country Club and the South Carolina Yacht Club, Hilton Head Island, SC.



He was preceded in death by his brother Dr. Mark P. Fecher of Knoxville, TN, and first wife Alice Marie Focke of Dayton, Ohio.



He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Diane Newton Fecher, sons Mark G. Fecher (Ellen), granddaughters Claire and Margaret of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI; Robert King Merritt (Elizabeth), grandsons Alex and Will of Dayton, OH; daughter Michele Merritt (Steven Eichenberg), granddaughter Blye Eichenberg of Aiken, SC; sisters Mary Margaret Fecher



(Sr. Marie Julie) of Evansville, Indiana; Julie Marie Zink of



Dayton, Ohio; and brother Rev. Roger J. Fecher, Phd (Anne) of Indianapolis, Indiana. He will be greatly missed by all.



A Graveside Service with final commendation and farewell will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, February 6, 2020, at Six Oaks Cemetery, Hilton Head Island, SC, with Deacon Patrick



Sheehan as celebrant.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in his memory, may be directed to the Con J. Fecher SR., PH.D., Scholarship,



University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469.



The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.



Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting



www.georgefuneralhomes.com