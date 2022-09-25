FECHER, Marie

FECHER, Sister Marie



Julie, OSU



98, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 80th year of religious life. She was a native of Hamilton.



She was a music instructor for 50 years in Kentucky, and loved to share her talents with others. Always with a smile on her face, Sister Marie Julie encouraged countless students to love music and use it as a tool to serve God.



Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings Roger Fecher of Indianapolis, IN, and Julie Zink, of Kettering; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Constantine and Marie Fecher; and siblings Mark Patrick Fecher and Con J. Fecher Jr.



The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin Monday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.



Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.



Donations in memory of Sister Marie Julie may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.

