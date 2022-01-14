FECKE, John Thomas



On January 11, 2022, John Thomas Fecke, 75 years of age of Dayton, Ohio, passed peacefully with his loved ones by his side after a short illness. John was born on November 18, 1946, to Arthur and Delia Fecke of Dayton, Ohio. John graduated from Trotwood High School class of 1965, and never missed a high school



reunion. John proudly served in the U.S. Army in the



Vietnam War. John worked over 40 years at Heidelberg



Machinery (formerly Harris Graphics) started as a machinist grinder and working his way to an electrical technician though taking certification courses at Sinclair College. John's favorite hobbies include service to Open Bible Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon and volunteered for the Progressive Center of Trotwood, a non-partisan political



action group that endorsed and vetted candidates for office and with the main mission to improve the quality of life in the Trotwood community, John's service was instrumental in



encouraging businesses to locate in Trotwood. Helping out family and friends brought him tremendous joy. John was a loving husband and parent and cherished time with his family and friends. John was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Delia (Nolan) Fecke and his wife, Martha Fecke and his brothers, Gerry and Barry Fecke. He is survived by his children, Tracy Flathmann and John Fecke of California and Laura Chasteen and Brian Fecke of Dayton, Ohio. His loving grandchildren are Markus Flathmann, Lydia Flathmann, Milla Fecke, Fern Fecke, Carissa Chasteen (1996) Demeka Cunningham (1998), greatgranddaughters Nikaila Towles, Kori Lawson. Services will be held at Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center located at 3377 US Rt. 35 East, West Alexandria, Ohio, on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Visitation will begin at 11am with a funeral



service to start at 1pm, with a brief graveside ceremony



