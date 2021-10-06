FEINSTEIN, Alan



Age 89 of Springfield, Ohio. It is with great sadness that the family of Alan Feinstein announce his passing on October 4, 2021, at the age of 89. Alan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 32 years, Nancy (Beck), his ex-wife, Sarah Grace, and his children, Larry (Sharon), Jay, Sandy, Andy (Mary), Mark (Tonia), Benjamin (Mary), and step-son Scott (Lisa). He will be missed by his sister Bonnie, his brother-in-law Mike, his 20 grandchildren and his 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Anna (Sklar) Feinstein, and his sisters, Miriam (Leonard), Jean (Jules), and Celia (Morty/Dave). Alan was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on August 5th, 1932. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1951-1954, and moved to Springfield after marrying in 1954. He was the owner of Carpetland, Carpet Town, and Bloomingdeals. After retiring, Alan worked as a driver for Oakwood Village. Alan was an active member of Temple Sholom and of Springfield Kiwanis for over 50 years. He served on the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Merchant's Association, and the Springfield Arts Council. Alan was a community volunteer, donating his time and countless hours helping others.



The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Ferncliff Funeral Home Chapel, 501 W. McCreight Avenue, Springfield. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 AM in Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum with Rabbi Cary Kozberg officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.



