FEIX, Candace Joanne



71, of Hamilton, OH, died on January 14, 2022. Born on



December 6, 1950, in Hamilton, OH, Candy was the daughter of Urban F. Sander and Esther M. (Luensmann) Sander. She is preceded in death by her



parents, sister Esther M. Beasley and brother Urban M. Sander. She is survived by sons Kenneth (Stacie) Feix and



Gregory (Meredith) Feix both of Hamilton, OH. She will be greatly missed by her life partner Phillip Mullins, his daughters Meagan (Ryan) Wonderly, Heather Washington and grandchildren Taylor and Gaege Feix, Ezra and Nora Wonderly and Luna Washington. She is survived by her brother Terry (Peggy) Sander of Oxford, OH, and sister-in-law Mary Ann Sander, of Hebron, KY. She will also be missed by her devoted friend Shawn Pincombe and many friends and family.



Ms. Feix was a 1969 graduate of Ross High School in Ross, OH. Candy worked for many years for the Journal News and the DNA Diagnostic Center in Fairfield. She loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Years Nursing Center and Bella Care Hospice for the wonderful care



provided to Candy. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 110 Polaris Parkway, Suite 302, Westerville, OH 43082 or the charity of your choice.

