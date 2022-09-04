FELD, Raymond G. "Ray"



Age 93 of Centerville, OH, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Preserve of Beavercreek. He was born April 27, 1929, in Covington, KY, the son of Raymond and Amelia Feld. He graduated from Bellevue, KY, High School in 1947. There he met his future wife Dona Owens. They were married in 1951 and enjoyed 65 years together. A 1951 Eastern Kentucky University graduate, he majored in Chemistry and spent his career as a metallurgist except for his time in the military. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1956 as a missile repair specialist. He was employed at Queen City Steel, Dayton Forge & Heat Treat and Newport Steel Co. and was a member of ASM (American Society of Metallurgists) for many years. Ray was an athlete his entire life, playing baseball, basketball and tennis in high school and college. Later in life he enjoyed tennis and golf. He loved being a grandfather; and his 3 grandsons cherish the fun times he spent with them. Family trips to Sanibel Island, FL, were his best-loved vacations. Ray is remembered as a considerate, thoughtful and gregarious man. Family always came first for Ray. He will be missed by us every single day. Thanking Preserve of Beavercreek for the kindness their many employees showed him. Ray is survived by his children, Leslie (Rick) Pavlak, Robin Feld, Steven (Janet) Feld; sisters, Connie (Dick) Myers, Lois Koehler; grandsons, Nick Pavlak, Alex Feld, Steven Feld; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. Along with his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dona Jean Feld; and sister, Joyce Griesenger. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Bellbrook Cemetery. To share a memory in the family guest book, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

