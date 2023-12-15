Feldman, Esther L.



Esther Feldman, 90, was born in Rochester, New York on August 27, 1933 and passed away December 13, 2023. Esther brought joy and warmth to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed but her legacy of love and strength will forever live in the hearts of her family and friends. She was kind and caring and took a genuine interest in everyone she met.



Growing up in Rochester, Esther was part of a loving family. Her parents, Bess and Max Rockoff and her sister Sorelie were an important part of her life. She was an outstanding student graduating valedictorian of her high school class. The turning point in her life was when she decided to attend The Ohio State University where she met her true love, Neal. At age 19, she married and moved to Dayton where she focused on their home, children, family, and friends. While caring for her family was her priority, she was an active volunteer for many organizations including Hadassah, Jewish Federation and Covenant House. Fulfilling a lifelong goal, Esther returned to college attending Wright State University and in 1976 received her degree in social work. Esther and Neal were blessed with a loving marriage for over 70 years. They were dedicated to their family, children, Lynn Foster, and Bruce (Debbie) Feldman and nothing made them happier than to spend time with their grandchildren Erin (Jason) Voegtli, Martin Foster, Amy (Gary) Knopf, and Jason (Rachel) Feldman and great-grandchildren, Ava, Evelyn, Blake, Juliet and Chloe as well as their nieces and nephews, Irvin (Gayle) Moscowitz, Alan (Myrnie) Moscowitz, Elaine (Marc) Tenzer, Roberta (Marvin) Galler, Ellen (Tom) Drake and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, DeNeal Feldman, parents, Max and Bess Rockoff and sister, Sorelie Jaffe. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 17 at 2 pm at Beth Abraham Synagogue, 305 Sugar Camp Circle. Interment to follow at Beth Jacob Cemetery, 4001 Old Troy Pike. Donations can be made to the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Dayton, care of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.



