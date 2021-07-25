FELT, James E.



Age 74 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away June 21, 2021, at Cypress Pointe Health Campus in Englewood, under the care of Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his



parents, Roy and Mary Blanche Felt. He is survived by his



sister, Anne Felt of Englewood, Ohio, and numerous cousins. Interment of cremains will be held at Calvary Cemetery at 1 PM on Monday, July 26, 2021, under the direction of Tobias Funeral Home. Deacon Skip Royer of Corpus Christi Church will preside at the graveside. Please meet at the main



entrance of the cemetery at 12:45 PM.

