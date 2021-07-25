dayton-daily-news logo
X

FELT, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FELT, James E.

Age 74 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away June 21, 2021, at Cypress Pointe Health Campus in Englewood, under the care of Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his

parents, Roy and Mary Blanche Felt. He is survived by his

sister, Anne Felt of Englewood, Ohio, and numerous cousins. Interment of cremains will be held at Calvary Cemetery at 1 PM on Monday, July 26, 2021, under the direction of Tobias Funeral Home. Deacon Skip Royer of Corpus Christi Church will preside at the graveside. Please meet at the main

entrance of the cemetery at 12:45 PM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top