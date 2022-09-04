FELTNER, Jason Earl



Age 44, passed away, Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born in Hamilton, on December 4, 1977, the son of Earl Feltner and Robyn (Smith) Gregory. He served His country with honor in the US Army. Survivors include his mother, Robyn Gregory; father, Earl (Annette) Feltner; step father, Larry Walters; four children, Andrew, Hunter, Breanna and Harley; sister, Kari Walters and James Walton; niece, Bella Walton; aunt, Ann Von Hagen, other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Barney and Cleo Smith and Della and Leander Feltner and uncle, Roger Smith. Visitation will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Colligan Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until time of service at 6:30 PM. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.

