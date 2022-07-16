FELTNER, Sherman

FELTNER, Jr., Sherman



Also known as "Junior" and "General," age 81, passed away July 9 in the arms of his loving wife with his niece, Pam Jodock, by his side. Sherman was born December 26, 1940, in Duane, KY, to Sherman and Laura Feltner. He was an Army veteran who took great pride in having directly served two commanding generals. He retired from the National Cash Register Co. (NCR) after 34 years of service. His passions included spending time with family and friends, making music in his home studio, classic cars, and hunting small game.



Sherman is preceded in death by his sister, Lois Turner, brothers Clark, Charles, Lee, Vic, and Lloyd and three infant siblings. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Doris Livona, brothers Dana (Brenda), James (Chyrel), Jack (Janice), Wayne, and Gary (Cindy), and sister Bobbie Stacy.



Doris would like to express her heartfelt appreciation to Home Instead Senior Care for their exceptional care, compassion, and support, especially Aaron Toms, Penny Erisman, Lexi Kidd, Kim Ohrberg, Jacob Donga, Zirtoni Murenzi, and Angie Balderson.



Services will be held Monday, July 18, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, with viewing from 12:00-1:00 pm and the memorial service, officiated by Sherman's brother, Pastor Dana Feltner, at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family kindly asks that attendees wear a mask for their own and others' protection.

