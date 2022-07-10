FELTNER, Vela R.



Age 75 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Vela was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 31, 1946, to Charles Fields and Wanda (Combs) Fields. Vela enjoyed traveling, vacationing with her family, watching wrestling every Monday night, going to the casino with Bo Hibbard, and especially playing with her grandchildren. Vela's greatest joy in life was her son Zachary Coe.



Vela is survived by her loving son, Zachary (Emily) Feltner; her grandchildren, Journey and Legend; and her loving family, Michael Combs, Kathy Hibbard, John Watts, Nadja (Tony) Crawford, Charles Newton, Mike (Traci) Hibbard, Gayle Becker, Jerry Menninger, and Dustin Adams; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Vela was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Wanda Fields; her husband, Richard G. Pennington; her sister, Sheila Watts; her niece, Sonya Byers; her two best friends, Linda and Bo Hibbard; and her aunt, Phyllis Canniff.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Memorial service will follow at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 7:00 PM with Michael Combs officiating.

