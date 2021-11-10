FENT, Delcie M.



DELCIE M. FENT, 90, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her daughter's residence surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born on July 16, 1931, in Gallia County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oscar and Mabel (Haner) Warren. She was a dedicated nurse at Mercy Hospital for many years and



retired in 1980. Delcie was a very devoted mom and grandma to her beloved family. She attended First Assembly of God for many years and most recently, The Bridge Community Church in North Hampton, Ohio. Delcie enjoyed reading her Bible,



attending church, and cooking for her family. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.



Survivors include her two daughters, Cheryl (Damon) Bussert of Springfield and Michele (David) Vowell of Yellow Springs; one son, Michael (Lynnlee) Fent of Springfield; two sisters, Leona Perkins of Springfield and Eloise (David) Bowen



of Montgomery, Texas; six grandchildren, Jason Bussert, Kyle (Jeanie) Bussert, Aaron (April) Bussert, Meghann (Kyle)



Thacker, Kristin (Daniel) Park, and Joshua Fent; six



great-grandchildren, Aiden Bussert, Rylie Bussert, Jason



Lookabaugh, Jr., Ava Bussert, Annabelle Bussert, Abriella



Bussert, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Norman R. Fent in 2010; two sisters, Doris Hebble and Norma Rose, and one brother, Conrad Fisher. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 10am to 12pm in the



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Delcie's life will begin at 12pm in the funeral home with Pastor



Norman Hayes officiating. Livestreaming will be available from the Littleton & Rue Facebook page at the time of service. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



