FENTON, Elaine

FENTON (nee Naylor), Elaine Paulette

In loving memory of Elaine Paulette nee Naylor Fenton, age 74. She was born in Maysville, KY, on October 12, 1946, to

parents Delbert P. Naylor and Ruth E. Naylor. Elaine passed peacefully at home August 9, 2021, with daughter, Benita Davey and loved ones. A service to be held Wednesday,

August 18, 2021, from 6-7 PM at W. E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2455 Stanley Ave., Dayton, OH 45404. Graveside service

August 21, 2021, at 3 PM at Cherry Fork Cemetery, followed by open house dinner, 4-6 PM at Bethlehem Church of Christ.

Funeral Home Information

W E Lusain Funeral Home

2455 Stanley Ave

Dayton, OH

45404

