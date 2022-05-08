FENWICK, Robert

FENWICK,



The Rev. Dr. Robert D.



Age 91, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, of natural causes. Bob was born in



Helena, MT, on June 4, 1930, to the late John L. and Amy



Dobson Fenwick. He was



preceded in death by his spouse, Lois A. (nee Bowen) Fenwick, and his daughter, Amy T. Fenwick Simpson. Bob attended Winona St. University in Winona, MN, graduating in 1953 with a degree in history, also entering the U.S. Army the same year. After serving two years Bob entered Seminary College in 1955 moving to Gambier, OH, to attend Kenyon College Bexley Theological Seminary. He was ordained in the priesthood in the Episcopal Church. Bob served parishes in Montevideo and Rochester, MN, from 1959-1975. Moving to Oakwood, OH, to serve as rector of St Paul's Episcopal Church from 1975-1995. During this time and post retirement, he served on several boards and foundations. He is survived by his son, Paul T. Fenwick and wife, Anne M. (nee Gilbert) Horner; grandchildren, Gregory R. Simpson,



Hilary Fenwick (Jacob) Welty, Hannah M. Fenwick. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 W Dixon Ave, Oakwood on May 14, 2022, at 11:00am. In lieu of



flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross, 370 W First St, Dayton, OH 45402, the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, 1 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45402, St. Paul's



Episcopal Church, or a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com