FENWICK, Ronda

2 hours ago

FENWICK, Ronda Sue

74, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Ronda was born February 13, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to Robert and Bonnie (Badgley) Walker. She retired from the Social Security Administration in 2001, after 34 years of service. She was a member of the Ladies Elk's Golf Association, the Ladies Hideaway Country Club in Florida and the State of Florida Golf Association. She also enjoyed painting and photography. But more than anything, Ronda loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Chuck Fenwick; daughter, Andrea "Andee" Whitacre; two grandchildren, Evyn Whitacre and Peyton Bean; a sister, Melody Oakley; niece, Kacie (Eric) Conley; and two great-nieces, Brynn

and Eisley. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-6 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with services being held immediately following the visitation at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

