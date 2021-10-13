FERGUSON, Guy A.



71, of Springfield, passed away October 9, 2021, in his home. Guy was the son of Guy and Laura (Swartzbaugh) Ferguson. He graduated in 1968 from Springfield South High School and in 1972 from Central State University. He worked as Deputy Auditor of State for more than 10 years. In 1984 he was elected Clerk of Clark County Municipal Court and has proudly and continuously served the citizens of this county until his death. As clerk, Guy embraced technological developments in imaging and websites which provide better public access to court records and improved the efficiency of the Court. Other



Municipal Courts in Ohio adopted the developments which were credited to Guy. He held many offices in the Ohio Association of Municipal Court Clerks, including Past President. He was a member of many fraternal organizations of Springfield. He enjoyed golfing and membership at Springfield Country Club. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife,



Sharon in 2017. He is survived by his sister, Joy (Tony) Howard; special friends, Sheila Riedel and Jane Nash; his caregiver and sisters-in-law, Donna (John) Loney, Anena (Mike) Kouse; brothers-in-law, Donald (Jodi) Lucas and Russell Overman and many nieces and nephews as well as may close friends in the community. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Foundation to provide additional funding for the Historic South High School Class of 1968 Scholarship Fund. No



services will be held per his wishes. Arrangements by CONROY



FUNERAL HOME.

