FERGUSON, Leslie W. "Les"



LESLIE W. "LES" FERGUSON, age 83, of Fairborn, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2024. He was born in Kentucky on September 10, 1940, the son of Loren and Virgil (Haney) Ferguson. Les leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years, Joyce Ferguson; daughter, Cindy Epperson; sisters, Phyllis, Betty and Sandy, along with special friends, "Smitty" and Alice Smith. In addition to his parents, Les was preceded in death by his sons, William "Billy" and Wade Ferguson; sister, Erma, as well as his in-laws, John (Jenny) Houser. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 from 12-1pm in THE LANDING AT LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Les' life will begin at 1:00pm. He will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.





