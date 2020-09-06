FERGUSON, Rosemary Rosemary Ferguson, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the age of 94. She was the beloved wife, to Joe Ferguson, for 68 years, and is survived by son, Joseph Ferguson; daughter, Karen (Rue) Wampler; grandchildren, Steven (Amanda) Wampler, Sean (Cara) Wampler and Kyle Wampler; great-grandchildren, Rosemary, Elizabeth, Lucas and Baby Girl Wampler (ETA 10/6); as well as a loving extended family scattered across the Midwest. Born into a large, loud, lively Italian family, she was the tall one, the quiet one, the book loving one. Underneath the quiet, was an implacable resolve that carried her through the ranks of the Chicago Phone Company, across the country as an Air Force wife, and upon returning back to Dayton, the Mad River School system. She was lucky at love, bingo and games of chance. Her spaghetti sauce was legendary, as was her love of family. With her donation to the Boonshoft School of Medicine's Anatomical Gift Program, she continues to give of herself. Her family wishes to thank Hospice of Dayton, especially Kim V., Sandy, Heather, Missy, Jennifer, JoAnn, Brittany, Lisa, Monica and Chaplain Dave, for the exceptional love and care she received on her long journey home. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Helen's Church, 605 Granville Place, Dayton, at 11 am on Wednesday, September 9 (what would have been her 69th wedding anniversary). She would have been the first to tell anyone with a health issue or concern of any kind to send up a prayer from home. A (hopefully COVID free) Memorial Service will be held in honor of both Rose & Joe on September 9, 2021, their 70th wedding anniversary.

