Ferguson, Victor D.







In Loving Memory of



Victor D. Ferguson



7-22-1957 to 3-15-2011





Little did we know that morning God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.



Happy Heavenly Birthday with Dad & Jesus



Love & Miss You Everyday



Mom, Tammy & Family