Ferneding, Victor

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Ferneding, Victor Aloysius "Vic"

Age 69, of Okeana, Ohio passed away on to Eternal Life with family by his side on March 23, 2023. He was born on June 14, 1953, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jeff Silver officiating. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

