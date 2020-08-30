X

Ferraro, Joseph

FERRARO, Joseph Michael Age 86 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was a loving dad and papa. Joseph started out as a computer programer, he later owned Joey's Bar in Dayton and was a former partner with Allied Pest Control and Gem City Home Improvement. Joseph was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but his passion was working as a financial advisor. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Gary Hickman) Ferraro; granddaughter, Nicole Ferraro; nephews, Michael C. Ferraro, Joey Ferraro; niece, Cassandra Ferraro; relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice (Large) Ferraro; sons, Michael Joseph, Johnny Edward and Anthony Joseph Ferraro; parents, Joseph Edward and Antoinette (DelGrosso) Ferraro; brother, Michael J. Ferraro and sister, Delores "Dee" Gallon. A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

