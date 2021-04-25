X

FERRILL, Vickie

FERRILL, Vickie

71, of Wilmington, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

She was a loving wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, art, gardening and beach walks. She always had a warm, radiating smile for everyone she met.

Anybody who knew Vickie would agree that this quote really describes her: "Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while, leave footprints on our hearts and we are never the same."

Vickie was preceded in death by: her parents Walter and Beverly; brother Walter, and granddaughter Abigail. She is survived by: her husband Jim; brother John; daughters Amy and Jennifer; son Michael; step-daughter Amanda; grandchildren Robert, Michael, Christopher, and Kimberly; great-granddaughter Sophie; step-grandchildren Alara, Aiden, Axel, and Amelia; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Susan G. Komen (komen.org).

