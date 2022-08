FERRIMAN, Richard and Irene



The ashes of Dick and Irene will be interred at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Enon Cemetery. A memorial gathering will take place following the burial at the Springfield Masonic Community Club House at 2655 West National Road, Springfield, OH. All who knew them and wish to attend are invited. Food and beverages will be provided. Please call 614-447-8575 if you plan to attend the memorial.