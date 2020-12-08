FESSLER, II., William H. "Bill"



WILLIAM H. "BILL" FESSLER II, age 76, of Springfield, passed away on December 5, 2020, at Good Shepherd Village. He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on September 28, 1944, to the late William and Eleanor (Van Buren) Fessler, Sr. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired from Navistar following 30 years of service. Bill is



survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marilyn (Cultice) Fessler; two children, William H. Fessler III and Melinda K. Fessler; four grandchildren, Sally Boblitt, Ellie E. Fessler,



William Lucas Fessler and Matthew William Porter; sister-in-law, Leslie E. Fessler, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Frederick B. Fessler. Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 10-11 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Bill's life will be celebrated during a graveside service at 11:30 in Garlough Cemetery, Pitchin, with live-stream available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting



