FIELDS, Carolyn O.



Age 94 of Loveland, formerly of Germantown, OH, passed away peacefully October 25, 2021, at Traditions of Deerfield. She was born in



Hazard, KY, to the late Isaac and Sally (Baker) Eversole and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Germantown. Carolyn was a loving, gentle, strong Christian mother who loved serving the Lord. She was a prayer warrior and enjoyed talking to people about Jesus. Along with her



parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Ruth, Vera, Christine, Jean and Keith, and her granddaughter Tammy. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Robert Fields, her son Roger (Stella) Fields, daughters Patricia Carter, Joyce (Jerry) McIntosh, Cathy (Jeff) Mohr, grandchildren Frankie and Josh, great-grandchildren Sebastian, Genevieve, Felix, brothers and sisters Paul, Bob, Joyce, Lois, and Anne, as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 10:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Germantown, 79 Farmersville Pike,



Germantown, OH, with Pastor Carl Carmack officiating. Burial immediately following at Butler County Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service



beginning at 9:00 am. Serving the family is Arpp, Root &



Carter Funeral Home, Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

