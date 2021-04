FIELDS, Lillian M. "Lynn"



Lillian "Lynn" M. Fields 8/26/43-4/18/21, passed peacefully at Kettering Hospital. Survived by her husband Sylvester "Steve" Fields of 60 years; daughter Sheri Lynn Fields-Klups; 4 brothers; 5 sisters; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter and



numerous nieces and nephews. Services at Anderson Funeral Home/Franklin, OH, (date pending). In lieu of flowers,



Donations to City of Springboro Parks in care of Anderson



Funeral Home in memory of Lynn Fields.