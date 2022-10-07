FIELDS, Linda L.



Linda L. Fields was born January 28, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio, to Mose and Dovie Cannon. She departed this life Sunday, September 25, 2022. She's preceded in death by her son Jeffery Hayes, parents, and sister, Josephine Palmer. Left to cherish precious memories, two sons, Donelle and Tramell Hayes. 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters, Neva Bagley, Diane Evans, Marshell (Michael) Sambro and Joyce Ashe; One brother, Mose Cannon Jr., Significant other, Johnnie Dixon and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.



A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio, 45417. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service Officiant Evangelist Nyra Davenport, Eulogist Dr. William E. Bailey, Pastor of St. Peters House of Restoration Baptist Church. Interment, West Memory Gardens. (Mask are required).

