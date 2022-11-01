FIELDS, Roscoe

FIELDS II, Roscoe "Rocky"



Roscoe "Rocky" Fields II, age 47, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 28, 2022. He was born on July 25, 1975, in Hamilton, the son of the late Roscoe Fields and Stephanie (nee Metcalf) Highfill. Rocky was a heavy equipment operator and owner of Dayton Lane Pub. He loved owning and operating the bar and will be deeply missed by all his regulars, family, and friends. He leaves behind his loving wife Heather Fields that he was with for over fifteen years and married over eleven years; seven children Dalton Fields, Jacob Fields, Stephanie Fields, Megan Fields, Adriannia Richards, Andrea Richards, and AJ Richards; three grandchildren Jake Fields, Carter Fields, and Kiera Fields; seven siblings Cynthia Ali, Jada (Eli) Sandlin, Sunshine Fields, Misty Fields, Buddy (Kristy) Fields, Monica Fields, and Tiffany Jordan; his step father Douglas Highfill; parents-in-law Karen and Ralph Honeycutt; and his cousin and best friend Andrew Buck. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Rocky was also preceded in death by his sister Christina "Chrissy" Fields. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 1:00PM until the time of the funeral at 3:00PM with Pastor Roy Eversole officiating. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com