Fields, Ruby

Ruby Marie Fields, April 9, 1935  January 17, 2024



Life speeds by, doesn't it? A mix of time and distance. In 88 years, Ruby's life stretched through ten different decades and across the curvy miles between Jackson County, Kentucky and Hamilton, Ohio. And in each year and each mile, Ruby was strong. Stronger than most. Stronger than we wished necessary. In these last, weaker years, Ruby was well-cared for by her girls- Pat Bellman, Carolyn (Daryl) Schrader, Kay (John) Johnson, and Sara (Carlos) Silva. Each week, she'd call her brother, Hubert (recently deceased), and her sisters, Bonnie, Janice, and Jo, to see what kind of "trouble" they were stirring up and to swoon over her growing list of grandchildren. Could the count be near 40? Michael, Shawna, Tiffany, Michael Christian, Shena, Allen, Shohn, Zoey, Xavier, and all the "little dickens-es" (aka great and great-great-grandchildren). On her best days, Ruby would say her strength, spunk, and vigor came from Jesus, whom she loved. And on those nights, she'd fall asleep praying her children and grandchildren would love Jesus too. Because time and distance lose their sting for those who believe. Decades and miles mean so little when compared to eternity together. The family would like to thank the staff at Woodlands Nursing Home and Day City Hospice for their help and compassion. Services will be held at Webster Funeral Home (3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield, OH) on Tuesday, January 23rd 2024, with the visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The funeral (11:00) and burial (Rose Hill Cemetery) will follow.



