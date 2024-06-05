Fields, Sarah E.



Sarah Elizabeth Fields, 48, passed away after a long, hard fought battle with Cancer on Sunday June 2nd at Kettering Main Hospital in Kettering Ohio. Sarah was born on January 29, 1976, to Edward and Leslie (Smith) Fields in Charleston, WV. She was raised in New Cumberland, WV and lived her adult life in the Dayton/Cincinnati area. She attended Oak Glen High School, graduating in the class of 1994. Sarah graduated from Bethany College (1998) and West Virginia University Law School (2001). She was employed by Montgomery County Job and Family Services for 20 years and an Assistant Director for 13 years. Sarah is survived by her husband Michael, daughter Emmersyn, and her beloved Roo Roo. She also is survived by her parents Edward and Leslie (Smith) Fields of New Cumberland, W.V. Sister, Allyson Fields Carr (Brian) of Lewisburg, W.V. and Sister-in-law Erin Carey (Travis Crum) of Miamisburg, Oh. Her pride and joy were her three nieces Gabriella Carr, Addyson Carr, Hadley Crum, and nephew Nolan Crum. Additionally, she will be missed by numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Sarah will always be remembered for her love of theatrical arts and appetite for literature. She attended Oak Glen Little Theatre plays from a young age with her grandmother and then was an integral performer in plays during her high school and college years. She continued to support the arts around the Dayton area. Sarah also was an avid reader from an early age. She loved going to the library with her mom to pick out new books every week. At her home in Miamisburg, she established a community Free Little Library, stocking it with books for everyone to have a chance to read. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459). Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 10 am, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Sarah to: Oak Glen Little Theatre in care of Oak High School (195 Golden Bear Drive, New Cumberland, WV 26047) or Little Free Library (give.littlefreelibrary.org). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



