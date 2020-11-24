FIELDS, Stephen Anthony



72, of Erlanger, Ky, passed away at 11:52 on November 20, 2020, in his residence. He was born on October 25, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late John and Georgia Fields. He is survived by his wife, Pam and daughter Brandy (Nathan) Fitch; brothers Dave (Sonja) Fields and Phillip Fields; grandchildren Levi & Noelle Fitch. Steve was a 1966 graduate of Springfield South High School, attended Ohio University and the Springfield Business School. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1968-1970. He was employed in the trucking industry in management in the seventies and eighties with Kenosha Auto in Springfield, Howard Sober in Fort Wayne, IN, and Ohio Delivery in Cincinnati. He retired from Fischer Special Manufacturing of Cold Spring, KY, after 20 years of service in 2014. He loved to garden and grow peppers to make salsa for co-workers. He also enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and the Ohio State Buckeyes. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



