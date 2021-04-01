X

FIELDS, Timothy

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FIELDS, Timothy W. "Tim"

Age 62, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, on Sunday, March 28, 2021, following an auto accident. He was preceded in death by his

parents, Ray and Charlene Fields and by a stepson, Jason

Cunningham. He was a US Navy veteran and he was employed by Bi-Mac as a welder. Tim is survived by his wife of 6 years, Kathy; daughters, Amanda and Diana; stepdaughter, Mary (Jeremy) Meredith; numerous grandchildren; sister, Karen (Dennis) Wright; brother, Eddie (Deborah) Fields, and numerous other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, a WALK-THRU visitation will be held 11-1 on Friday, April 2,

at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE,with service to follow at 1:00pm. Burial will

follow at Royal Oak, Brookville. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.