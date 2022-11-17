FIENE, Bruce Ronald



80, a resident of Beavercreek, OH, died at about 4:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on November 29, 1941, to Wilbert and Mildred Fiene of Addison, IL. Bruce became a pilot at the age of 20. Graduated from the University of Arizona in 1968 with a Master's Degree in Physics. Bruce served honorably in the United States Air Force attaining the rank of Captain. After being discharged he was employed by the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patt as an Intelligence Officer. He retired from civil service as an GS-14 in 1996 and started a consulting business after retirement. Survived by his wife Deborah Fiene whom he married in 1996. He is also survived by his stepson, Ryan Garman of Xenia; sister, Leah and brother-in-law, Wayne Kramer of Villa Park, IL and nephew, Carl (Elise) Kramer also of Villa Park, IL. Special friends, Nancy and Colby King of Beavercreek, Beverly and Phil Brink of Beavercreek, Nyle Neumann of Arizona, Dave Vogel of Georgia. Would also like to thank Kettering Home Care (Erin, Justin, JiYi and Victor for all they did to help Bruce. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. No visitation will be observed.

