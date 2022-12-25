FIESSINGER, Richard J.



Richard J. Fiessinger 90, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his home. He was born in Middletown on October 21, 1932, to parents, Alphonse and Lena (Hamlin) Fiessinger. Richard was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Korean War. He was an owner/operator of the family business of Wendy's BF Goodrich for 35 years. Richard was a member of Holy Family Parish and was quite an avid golfer. Richard loved his family and will be greatly missed by his sons, Dirk J. Fiessinger, Jeff S. (Theresa) Fiessinger, Eric R. (Jane) Fiessinger, Drew W. (Celeste) Fiessinger and Dirk VanHerck of Belgum; daughters, Debi L. Blandford and Julie A. (Kevin) McHugh; sister, Margaret (Buddy) Segal; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn L. (Jones) Fiessinger; parents; sister, Dorothy Lawson; and brothers, David "Butchie" Fiessinger and Donald Fiessinger. Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Please sign the guestbook at



