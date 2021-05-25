FIFE, Barbara L.



BARBARA L. FIFE, age 81, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. She was born on August 31, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Robert, Sr., and Mary (Wood) Rader. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald Fife; children, Kim McQuirt, Karen Sherrock, Doug (Sandy) Fife, Dan (Kelly) Fife; grandchildren, Heather,



Matthew, Robby, Erika, Jessica and Josh; great-grandchildren, Austin, Destiny, Weston, Jaxon, Lucas, Alaina, Ashlin, Rylin, Adaley and Logan; brother, Robert Jr.; many nieces and



nephews and her best friend, Diane Rogers. Barbara was



preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Jack McQuirt;



son-in-law, Gerry Sherrock; grandchildren, Steven and Stacey and her sister, Bonnie. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Noon in the Vale Road Cemetery, Springfield Township. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving Barbara's family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



