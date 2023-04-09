Fife, William Lawrence "Bill"



William Lawrence "Bill" Fife passed away at the age of 92 on Monday, April 3, 2023. Bill was born in Gallipolis, Ohio on May 12, 1930, to the late Walter and Millie Fife, the 13th of 16 children. He spent his formative years in Cedarville, Ohio, graduating from Cedarville High School in 1949. He attended Cedarville College where he earned his B.S. in Education and played baseball and basketball.



In 1951, Bill married his high school sweetheart Margaret (Peg) Bradfute. In 1953 he began his career in education with the Pike-Monroe School District, teaching "a little bit of everything," coaching three sports, and driving a school bus.



In 1956, Bill was employed by Kettering City Schools, and relocated his growing family to Bellbrook. He earned his Master's degree from Miami University, and in 29 years at Kettering held positions that included Teacher, Coach, Athletic Director, Guidance Counselor, Assistant Principal, and Unit Principal.



With his wife and children, Bill moved to the family farm outside of Xenia in 1965. Bill enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking, and being with his grandchildren. He and Peg were active members of Xenia's Memorial Presbyterian Church. He served as President of both the Greene County Historical Society and the Greene County Retired Teachers Association. Bill and Peg traveled extensively and hosted numerous international students and guests.



Bill was preceded in death by Peg, his loving wife of nearly 50 years, and his son-in-law, David Liggitt. He spent the last twenty years living in Cincinnati with his caring partner, Norma Kolb. Bill is survived by his five children: Scott (Wendy Wheeler-Fife); Terry Fife (McKim Barnes); Linda Fife; Mark (Pat); Robin Fife-Riley (Pat Riley); nine beloved grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Don Fife of Springfield, and extended family and friends.



Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, the Kettering Parks Foundation, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, or any organization that honors Bill Fife's life and legacy.

