Finch-Caseltine, Henrietta

Henrietta Finch-Caseltine, age 87, of Hamilton, Ohio went home to Jesus on February 27, 2024. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed. She is survived by her two sons: Clifford Finch of Hamilton, Ohio and Dwight Finch of Fairfield, Ohio; five grandchildren: Brittany, Haley, Nicholas, Jordan and Mia; and brothers Lester and Clarence Roberts of Little Rock, Arkansas.

