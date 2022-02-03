FINCH, HERBERT

FINCH, Sr., Herbert F. "Herb"



Herbert F. Finch, Sr. "Herb", 83, of Springfield, passed away on January 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 30, 1939, in Springfield, the son of Herbert E. and Mary (Bowen) Finch. Mr. Finch enjoyed being outdoors, spending time with his family, and watching a good western. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 32 years, Marsha (Cochran) Finch; parents, Herbert and Mary Finch; and sisters, Ruth Gibson, Barb Finch, and Loretta Denney. Mr. Finch is survived by his two sons, Herbert Finch Jr. and Paul Finch; sister, Mary Moya; brother-in-law, Dennis Gibson; nephews, Floyd Finch, Kevin Finch, Chuck Finch, Denny Gibson; grandchildren, Katrina Finch, Joanne Finch, Kayla Finch, Brittany Knipp, Isaiah Rothgeb, Brandon Rothgeb; great-grandchildren, Levi Finch, Liam Elliott, Emma Elliott, Colson Rothgeb, and Owen Rothgeb. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. All who knew Mr. Finch are invited. Condolences may be shared at



