FINCHUM, Milton



83 of Springfield, OH, died



November 26, 2020, with loved ones by his side. He was born September 2, 1937 in Sevierville, TN, to Glenn and Ruth (Feezel) Finchum. He



attended Northeastern High School and The University of Tennessee. He was a farmer, a radio announcer and a Navistar retiree. His kind and generous love brought much joy to our family. He enjoyed vacationing on Kelly's Island. Milton is survived by his son



Edward Finchum, sisters Jo Ann Finchum, Mary Jane (Finchum) Nixon, her spouse Ken Nixon, and special friend Connie Zurface. He was preceded in death by his father Glenn and mother Ruth. At his request, no service will be held. He fought a valiant battle with multiple myeloma. Burial will be at Burchfield Memorial in Sevierville, TN at the convenience of the family.




