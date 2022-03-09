FINFROCK, William R. "Bill"



85, of Paso Robles, CA, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Bill was born on December 28, 1936, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Jane (Parker) Finfrock and the late Kenneth P. Finfrock.



Bill enjoyed life and spending time with his family. He was very humorous and enjoyed telling stories. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Salisbury Sound. He also worked for over 30 years for the Lockheed Martin Corporation.



He is survived by his wife, Judy; his 2 children, Corrine (Allen) Twyman, Kevin (Lisa) Finfrock; 6 grandchildren Jessica, Marlee, Tyler, Matthew, Michaela, and Rebecca; 8 great-grandchildren; his sister, Barbara (Jack, deceased) O'Neal and many other



relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jackie Finfrock and a niece, Tricia O'Neal Wirth.



A celebration of life will be held on March 12, 2022, Paso Robles, CA.

