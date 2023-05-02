Fink, Robert C.



Fink, Robert C., Age 79 of Dayton passed away Sunday April 30, 2023. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Susan. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Julia (Robert "Dale") Freeman; a grandson and his wife, Ryan (Rose) Freeman and three great grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday May 4, 11:00 am at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Rev. Joe Getts officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4:00-6:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial, Calvary Cemetery.

